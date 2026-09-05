WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Explains Why He Only Cared About First World Title Win

Kevin Nash has explained why he had no desire to win any other world title apart from the WWE World Championship.

Nash recently had a Q&A session on his "Kliq This" podcast, where a fan asked him if he ever wanted to win the NWA or TNA World Championship — both of which Nash didn't win during his career. The legendary star replied in the negative, stating that winning the WWE Championship was the only goal he had, as it showed that he had reached an important position in the business.

"No [I wasn't interested in winning TNA or NWA world titles], I mean I would have if somebody would have told me that they wanted me to do it. But I mean once I won the WWE Championship, I was a world champion. I attained a goal when I broke in. I wanted to be a world champion. I knew that it didn't mean you were the best. I just knew that it meant you were in a good position, and I wanted to be in that position," explained Nash.

The Hall of Famer won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship five times, but said that he doesn't have a memory of most of his world title wins, barring his first and only WWE Championship.

"So after that, it's just like I said, there's several times in my life that I see clips of me winning world championship matches, and I have no idea or recollection of them," he added.

Nash's only WWE World Championship came in 1994, when he, as Diesel, won the title from Bob Backlund at a house show. A few years later, in 1998, Nash — now a part of rival promotion WCW — won his first WCW World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Goldberg, beginning his five reigns with the Big Gold Belt.