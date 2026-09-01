Matt Hardy Believes TNA Environment Takes Best Aspects Of WWE & AEW

Having worked for WWE and TNA several times, and AEW for several years, TNA's Matt Hardy hasn't been afraid of comparing and contrasting the promotions over the years. He did so again on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," when Hardy was asked about comments former co-worker Adam Copeland made about AEW's creative freedom. Hardy agreed with that, though he noted that AEW's creative freedom could sometimes go too far.

"There is a lot of creative freedom in some ways with what you do at AEW," Hardy said. "I think in some ways, there's a little too much. Some things need to be reeled back in, because there's often times, you know...sometimes things get repetitive when it's done too much, obviously...with stipulations, it needs to make sense to have these stipulations, to have these particular scenarios happen in certain matches or whatever else. And you know, sometimes at AEW, they're willing to let people go wild, which in some ways is good. But in some ways, they need to reign some stuff in."

At the same time, Hardy feels that WWE is the exact opposite of AEW, believing the promotion tends to overproduce segments. So it's not surprising that Hardy believes that TNA finds the perfect middle ground between the two promotions, providing just the right amount of freedom while not going overboard with it, nor overproducing it.

"Whenever people from 'NXT' would come to TNA, they're like 'Oh my god. You don't have to rehearse this?'" Hardy said. "'You don't do the entrance? They don't have down specifically what they want you to do?' I go 'No. That's part of the magic here.' They just give you, like 'Hey, this is what we want out of this, and you make it happen in whatever way you think is best.' And that's one of the things I love so much about TNA, is just their creative freedom."

If you quote this article, please credit "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription