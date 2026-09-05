Former WWE & AEW Star Awesome Kong Explains How She Became A Wrestler

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Awesome Kong, formerly of AEW as well as TNA, who was also previously known as Kharma in WWE, had a career that spanned numerous other promotions across almost two decades. From her time in TNA alongside Dixie Carter, to her work in Japan, Kong has plenty of stories, and recently sat down on "The Rich Eisen Show" to speak about her career.

When asked just when she got "bit by the wrestling bug," Kong said she had always been a fan. When she worked in a foster home, she and the children would watch together. They watched so often, a friend of hers told her she should be a wrestler.

"'You know, your personality, you should go out for wrestling. You like it so much.' I was like, 'No,'" she explained. "Then also, Trish Stratus started wrestling. And if you remember at the beginning, she's a goddess now, but at the beginning, Trish wasn't that good. So I saw through wrestling. I could see the mistakes and whatnot. I was like, 'Well if she can do it, I could do it.' I'm like, 'Okay. I want to do it.'"

Kong said her brother-in-law wanted to try out for "Tough Enough" and asked her to print the application. She said she printed two, and WWE asked her to come out to Vegas for a tryout.

"I did like this dramatic promo. 'Next!'" she said. "And I said, 'No, y'all going to ask me some questions.' [Jim Ross] was like, 'No, next.' It was Bob Holly that was like, 'No, let's ask her some questions.' Because I was like, 'I took off work... Y'all asking me something...' I will never forget JR saying, 'Well, I'm sorry, but I don't believe a girl of your size could ever be successful in wrestling.'"