Ex-WWE Stars Bully Ray & Jinder Mahal Talk 'Gang Feel' Of Bloody Raw Opening Angle

Last week on "WWE Raw," Lucien Price and Bronco Nima of "WWE NXT" made their main roster debuts alongside Royce Keys when they took out the Usos, Solo Sikoa and LA Knight. This week, the red brand kicked off with a brawl between them, and the fight involved plenty of blood and destruction.

On "Busted Open Radio," former WWE stars Bully Ray and Jinder Mahal commented on the brutality of the segment. Mahal said he loved the unedited version posted by Triple H on social media, and Bully Ray said he likes the "grit" to Keys and OTM.

"They have this gang feel," Bully Ray said. "The gang mentality... Bad motherf******. That's what I want to see. I want to see guys who do what these guys did last night... Royce Keys has heat with the guys that he has heat with. Jimmy and Jey and Solo and LA Knight, and he brought in his boys, OTM, that he knows from the streets of Oakland to back him up."

Bully Ray said he's been looking for the modern day version of the Nation of Domination, and said Keys and OTM give him that kind of feeling. Mahal said it was a great way to debut OTM on the main roster, and if it wasn't for this angle, he'd have a hard time figuring out how to give them main roster TV time.

"To my knowledge, this is the first time that WWE has gone this deep into presenting characters, kind of like a gang mentality kind of vibe," Mahal said. "They're not going to attack the whole locker room, just like a real gang wouldn't. Unless you have beef with them, you're fine."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.