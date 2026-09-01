Booker T Comments On Former WWE NXT Stars OTM Making An Impact On The Main Roster

Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, together known as OTM, made an immediate impact on WWE's main roster as they left The Usos, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa lying to end the August 24 edition of "WWE Raw." Now, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is urging them to keep that momentum rolling, especially as opportunities in WWE are limited.

"My best advice I can give, Bronco and Lucien, is hit somebody in the mouth and apologize in the locker room," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame" podcast. "You got one shot. You got one shot at this, alright. All eyes are on OTM right now. We giving you a shot. We giving you a chance to get in the game. All right, now, it's really time. I'm serious, Bronco and Lucien, it's time to break the noise. It really is. You got one shot at this. And if I didn't talk to you like this, I would not be doing my job. I definitely would be seriously not doing the right thing ig I didn't talk to these guys like that because I see Bronco and Lucien. I work with these guys, and I need them to know, again, you got the ball, now you got to score."

OTM's ascent to WWE's main roster has paired them with Royce Keys, who made his own WWE debut earlier this year after a run in AEW. This week, the trio followed up their attack by ambushing Jimmy and Jey Uso at the start of "Raw." Keys slammed Jey into the side of a car, while Price and Nima chokeslammed Jimmy onto the windshield. The camera zoomed in to show Jey's bloodied face shortly after.

Price and Nima spent the previous four years in WWE's developmental territory of "NXT," where Booker continues to serve as a commentator.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.