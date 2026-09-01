Triple H Posts Uncensored Footage Of Royce Keys, OTM Attack On The Usos From WWE Raw

WWE CCO Triple H has released the uncensored video of the attack by Royce Keys and his crew against The Bloodline.

The August 31, 2026, edition of "Raw" started off on a chaotic note as Keys and his henchmen once again attacked The Bloodline, with The Usos being ambushed by Keys and his new friends, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. The attack left Jey Uso bloodied, which was censored by Netflix during its broadcast. Following the show, Triple H posted the full backstage video, minus the blurred portions of Uso's bloodied face, on social media.

The Usos were dragged out of their car, with Jey's face a bloody mess, while his brother Jimmy was slammed onto the car's trunk. The trio escaped after the damage they inflicted on the brothers when Jacob Fatu came to their aid. An angry Fatu then made his way to the arena and cut an impassioned promo, calling out Keys, Nima, and Price, before his mic was cut off. The expletive-ridden promo was also censored by Netflix. The streaming giant has previously censored expletives, too, which some — including Triple H — had promised wouldn't be an issue before "Raw" moved to Netflix in 2025.

The rivalry between The Bloodline and Keys' group began on last week's "Raw," when Keys attacked them and their opponents in the main event of the show.