WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/24/2026

After seeing a bump in the weeks following WWE SummerSlam, the August 24 edition of "WWE Raw" fell slightly in viewership, and was also down on the global and domestic Netflix rankings. The show was bookended by Bloodline segments, with the Usos confronting, then challenging LA Knight and Solo Sikoa, but the episode ended in chaos.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the August 24 episode of the red brand drew 2.5 million global views over the course of seven days. That's down from the previous week's 2.7 million, and 2.6 million views the two weeks before that. A total of 4.4 million hours of the show were viewed across the week.

The episode ranked seventh both globally and in the United States among English language TV shows, down from sixth and third, respectively, the week prior. The top three spots in the states were taken by "Death of the Pastor's Wife," season three of Tyler Perry's "Beauty in Black," and season five of "Outer Banks."

"Raw" ended with the debut of "WWE NXT" stars OTM, Lucien Price and Bronco Nima, alongside a returning Royce Keys. The men appeared and caused a no contest in Jimmy and Jey Uso's match against Knight and Sikoa, and ended the show by taking all four men out.

Elsewhere on the show, Rey Fenix defeated Dragon Lee, and Penta bested La Parka to move on in the World Heavyweight Championship number one contenders tournament. Oba Femi and Bron Breakker also made their Sunday Night's Main Event match official with a contract signing.