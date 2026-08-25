WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/17/2026

Solo Sikoa was "delivered" to Roman Reigns on the August 17 edition of "WWE Raw," an episode that saw the red brand's highest viewership on Netflix since May 4. "Raw" has been drawing consistently, while steadily increasing in viewership, over recent weeks.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the August 17 episode of the show saw 2.7 million global views over the course of the week, up from the previous two weeks' 2.6 million global views. A total of 5 million hours of the show were viewed globally across seven days, up from the previous week's 4.5 million hours viewed.

The show also rose in the Netflix rankings for English television shows for the week. Globally, "Raw" took the sixth spot, up from eighth the previous week. Domestically, "Raw" was the third most-watched show, with "Outer Banks" season five and season three of "Tires" coming in first and second.

The main event of the show saw Sikoa refuse to join up with the Bloodline once again. Instead, he hit a Samoan Spike to his cousin, World Heavyweight Champion Reigns, after LA Knight came to his aid. Elsewhere on the show, Chad Gable successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio.

In the tournament of luchadors to determine who will challenge Reigns in Mexico City next month, Dragon Lee advanced over AAA's El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Rey Fenix bested El Fiscal. Various other stories were advanced on the night, including Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch gunning for Liv Morgan's World Heavyweight Championship. Bron Breakker also called out Oba Femi, and a match between the pair was set for Sunday Night's Main Event.