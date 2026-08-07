Full Bracket Revealed For WWE Luchador Tournament To Face Roman Reigns In Mexico City

Current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his crown in the main event of the September 14 episode of "WWE Raw," which airs live from Mexico City, Mexico in what will be Reigns' first match on WWE television in nearly two years. AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio promised Reigns that he will bring him a worthy opponent for that match, and subsequently set up a tournament to determine "The Tribal Chief's" challenger, but no details beyond that were revealed until now.

WWE Español on X (formerly known as Twitter) have revealed the tournament bracket, as well as the dates of the four first round matches in the eight man competition.

¿Quién enfrentará al OTC? ☝️ El Torneo del Contendiente #1 por el Campeonato Mundial Pesado será así:

⚔️ RAW 8/10: Penta vs. @Laredokidpro1

🤡 AAA 8/15: @Psychooriginal vs. La Parka

🐉 RAW 8/17: @dragonlee95 vs. @hijodewagner

🔥 RAW 8/17: @ReyFenixMx vs. El Fiscal ¡El camino... pic.twitter.com/rqaar2MSPu — WWE Español (@wweespanol) August 7, 2026

The tournament will commence on the August 10 episode of "Raw," where the now former WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta will go one-on-one with the male half of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions, Laredo Kid. The winner of that bout will meet either Psycho Clown or La Parka in the next round, as those two luchadors will face off on the August 15 episode of "AAA on FOX TV."

On the other side of the bracket, Dragon Lee will take on El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., while Rey Fenix will take on a man who has not yet been seen on WWE programming, El Fiscal. Both of those matches will go down on the August 17 episode of "Raw." The dates for the semi-finals and eventual final have not yet been revealed at the time of writing, but with AAA building towards its biggest event of the year, AAA TripleMania 34 on September 11 and 13, there is every chance that the winner of the tournament will be crowned over that weekend, especially with night two of TripleMania 34 taking place in the same building as the Reigns title defense, Arena Ciudad de Mexico.