Oba Femi Vs. Bron Breakker Set For WWE Sunday Night's Main Event In Atlanta

After two weeks of confrontations, and the discussion of just who the future of WWE is, Bron Breakker and Oba Femi are officially set to go one-on-one at Sunday Night's Main Event, in Breakker's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After yet another face-to-face on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," Paul Heyman revealed that the match was set for the event.

During a backstage segment with The Vision, Breakker told Cathy Kelley he'd tell "The Ruler" everything he needed to say to his face, and he stormed out to the ring. Breakker tried to call out Femi, but Heyman came out instead. Breakker wanted an answer to just who Heyman thinks the future of WWE is, and that's when Femi's music hit.

When Breakker stepped up to Femi, who was mocking him, Heyman said if Breakker took one step toward "The Ruler," Breakker would be taking one step away from him. Heyman said that they don't just answer to the fans in WWE, but to the shareholders, meaning it's too big of a match for a brawl to take place on "Raw."

Heyman said he talked to "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce, and the match to determine who is the future of WWE is set for Sunday Night's Main Event. Femi vs. Breakker is the second match to be added to the card, with Cody Rhodes also set to take on Randy Orton.