WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/10/2026

Viewership for "WWE Raw" stayed consistent once again, after the show saw an increase last week, with consistency being the trend for the red brand over the latter half of the summer. The show was bookended by Bloodline confrontations, first a promo segment between Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa, then a match, where if Sikoa lost, he'd be "delivered" to Reigns the following week.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the August 10 edition of "Raw" drew 2.6 million global views over the course of a week, holding steady from the August 3 increase. From July 13 to July 27, the show stayed consistent with 2.4 million views each week. A weekly total of 4.5 million hours of the August 10 episode were viewed, down a full million views from the previous week.

The show fell on the Netflix charts for the week among English TV shows. "Raw" ranked eighth globally, down from its previous spot at sixth, and fifth domestically, down from fourth the previous week. In the United States, the top three spots on the chart were taken by season three of "My Life with the Walter Boys," "Conversations with a Killer: Charles Manson Tapes," and season three of "Tires."

The main event of "Raw" saw Jey defeat Sikoa, leading to Sikoa to be "delivered" to Reigns on this week's edition of the show, in attempts to get him to rejoin the Bloodline. Elsewhere on the episode, Sol Ruca and a returning IYO SKY defeated Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, and Penta defeated Laredo Kid to advance in the tournament to determine Reigns' next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship.