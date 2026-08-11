WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/3/2026

Viewership for the August 3 episode of "WWE Raw," the first show following SummerSlam, saw an increase compared to the previous three weeks, where viewership held consistent. The show featured a main event street fight, as well three stars returning, one coming back to the company after time in AEW.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the August 3 edition of the red brand drew 2.6 million global views over a seven-day period. That's up from the 2.4 million views of the last three weeks, and "Raw's" highest viewership since its May 18 episode, where it also drew 2.6 million. A total of 5.4 million hours of the show were viewed globally across the week, up from the previous weeks' 4.8 million hours.

"Raw" ranked sixth amongst English TV shows globally for the week, and fourth in the United States. That's up a ranking in each category from the July 27 show, which took the seventh and fifth spots on the charts. In the states, "Raw" was beaten out by "The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare," season three of "My Life with the Walter Boys," and "The Bombing of Pan Am 103."

The episode's main event saw Jacob Fatu defeat, then further brutalize, Royce Keys in a street fight. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns acknowledged his cousin to end the show. "Raw" also saw the returns of former Women's World Champions Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch, and both women stepped up to current champion Liv Morgan and Judgment Day.

Big Cass also returned to the show as a heel, beating up Je'Von Evans after a match, after his return had been teased for weeks via video vignettes. Cass, the former Big Bill in AEW, made his return to WWE after more than eight years.