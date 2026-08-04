WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/27/2026

Viewership numbers for "WWE Raw" stayed consistent for the third week in a row, despite the July 27 episode being the go-home show ahead of WWE SummerSlam. The main event of the show saw the final confrontation between World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins ahead of their night two matchup, but "Raw" also saw a surprising title change.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the July 27 edition of the red brand drew 2.4 million global views over the course of seven days. That's consistent with the previous two weeks, with the July 6 episode drawing slightly more, at 2.5 million global views. A total of 4.8 million hours of the show were viewed across that time period, up from the previous week's 4.1 million views.

"Raw" ranked seventh for the week globally across English TV shows, and fifth in the United States. The show fell a spot globally from the previous week, but held its position domestically. The top three shows in the states were "The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare," season two of "Ransom Canyon," and Will Ferrell's "The Hawk."

In addition to the final showdown between Rollins and Reigns ahead of their SummerSlam title match, the July 27 episode of "Raw" also saw a joint concert, performed by Joe Hendry and Danhausen. The segment also featured an appearance by controversial boxer Ryan Garcia, as well as the LA Clippers girls.

Elsewhere on the show, Ethan Page defeated Rey Mysterio and Je'Von Evans bested Rusev. Raquel Rodriguez scored a huge victory, when she defeated Sol Ruca, with the help of Roxanne Perez and Liv Morgan, to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship.