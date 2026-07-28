WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/20/2026

"WWE Raw" continues to remain in its current trend of between 2.3 million to 2.5 million weekly global views in the weeks leading up to WWE SummerSlam, and the July 20 edition of the show was no outlier. The episode featured primarily mid-card setup toward the "Biggest Party of the Summer," and the show saw a main event match pitting LA Knight against Jacob Fatu.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the July 20 episode drew 2.4 million global views over the course of the week, consistent with the previous week's episode. "Raw" hit a recent high of 2.5 million viewers back on July 6, with a recent low of just two million views back on June 1. The total hours viewed for the show over the most recent week were down by a million, at 4.1 million hours viewed compared to the previous week's 5.1 million.

"Raw" ranked sixth for the week globally amongst English television shows, and fifth in the United States. The show did not move spots on either chart from the previous week. In the states, the top three spots on Netflix were taken by Will Ferrell's "The Hawk," "Ransom Canyon" season two, and "I Will Find You."

Following Knight's loss to Fatu in the main event, the men brawled alongside their respective SummerSlam teams, Knight with Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa, and Fatu with The Usos. It was Team Bloodline to stand tall over the babyfaces to end the show.

Elsewhere on the episode, Joe Hendry defeated Dominik Mysterio thanks to help from Danhausen and IYO SKY. Intercontinental Champion Penta and Chad Gable emerged victorious over Rusev and Ethan Page, and Oba Femi made quick work of JD McDonagh.