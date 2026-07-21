WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership Report: 7/13/2026

Over the last few months, it has been business as usual for "Raw's" viewership on Netflix, hovering between 2.3 and 2.5 million views per week, with between 4.3 and 5 hours viewed. It was a trend that, not so surprisingly, continued for the week of July 13. Wrestlenomics reports that last week's edition of "Raw" drew 2.4 million views over the course of the week, slightly down from the 2.5 million views generated on July 6. The total number of hours viewed for "Raw" was 5.1 million, up slightly from 5 million.

With the viewership numbers not changing a whole lot, neither did "Raw's" rankings in Netflix's top ten, either worldwide or domestically. In the former category, "Raw" placed 6th for the week for the second straight week and the third time in six weeks. Meanwhile, in the United States, "Raw" would place fifth overall. Though there was a slight dip in the rankings from July 6, when the red brand placed 4th, it was the third time in four weeks that "Raw" placed in the top five domestically, and continued a streak of six straight weeks that the show placed 6th or higher.

The go-home show before this past weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event special, "Raw" was just as much about building up to SummerSlam, featuring another confrontation between WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger Seth Rollins. This time, Rollins wound up getting the best of Reigns, leaving his former Shield stablemate laying with a Curb Stomp after a heated back and forth exchange on the microphone. "Raw" also featured more build to Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi, with the latter attacking police officers while Lesnar watched on.