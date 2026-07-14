WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/6/2026

"WWE Raw" rose slightly in viewership over the course of the week for its July 6 episode, and the fact the show saw a major title change in its main event, one with an unexpected return, may have contributed to those numbers. The episode saw CM Punk return in his hometown of Chicago and defeat Sami Zayn to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the July 6 edition of "Raw" drew 2.5 million global views over the course of seven days, with a total of five million hours of the show watched globally over that time. Viewership was up slightly from the previous two weeks' 2.3 million views.

The show also rose in the weekly Netflix ranks for English television shows, taking the sixth spot globally and the fourth spot in the United States. That was up from seventh and sixth, respectively, from the previous week. The top spots on the chart in the states were taken by "Worst Neighbor Ever," "I Will Find You," and "Little House on the Prairie."

Punk was revealed to be Zayn's opponent after the then-champion's original opponent, Cody Rhodes, was violently taken out backstage by GUNTHER. "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis made the red brand's GM, Adam Pearce, aware he had found a replacement for Rhodes, which was revealed to be the "Second City Saint" at the end of the night.

Elsewhere on the show, The Street Profits lost the World Tag Team Championships to The Vision, thanks to Maxxine Dupri turning heel and aligning herself with Austin Theory and the rest of the faction. Sol Ruca successfully defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, and Ethan Page and Rusev defeated Chad Gable and Dragon Lee.