WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/29/2026

"WWE Raw" continues its trend of under 2.5 million viewers, but the June 29 episode stayed consistent in total viewership from the previous week. The show aired at a special start time of 6 p.m. EST in the United States due to "WWE SmackDown" being taped immediately after, but that didn't seem to have a major impact on viewers over the course of the week.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the June 29 edition of the red brand drew 2.3 million viewers over the course of seven days. That's the same as the previous week, but down from 2.4 million viewers for the June 15 episode. The show hasn't drawn 2.5 million viewers or above since May 25.

"Raw" ranked seventh globally for the week among English television shows and sixth in the United States. That's down from its place at fourth globally and fifth domestically the previous week. "Worst Neighbor Ever," limited series "I Will Find You," and season two of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" took the top three spots in the US.

The June 29 episode of "Raw" saw plenty of set-up for WWE SummerSlam coming up at the beginning of August, in addition to fall-out from Night of Champions the previous Saturday. Brock Lesnar returned to challenge King of the Ring winner Oba Femi to a Hell in a Cell match at "The Biggest Party of the Summer," which Femi agreed to, forgoing the title shot he earned at the event.

Seth Rollins confronted former Shield stablemate Roman Reigns to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, to which Reigns agreed. Elsewhere on the show, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan got the upper hand during a beat-down on her SummerSlam opponent, Queen of the Ring winner IYO SKY.