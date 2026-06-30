WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/22/2026

The go-home edition of "WWE Raw" leading into WWE Night of Champions on June 22 aired early in the United States, live from The O2 in London, England. The earlier start time in the states, however, didn't help the show's viewership on Netflix over the course of the week.

According to Wrestlenomics, with Netflix data, the June 22 edition of the red brand drew 2.3 million global views over a seven day period, down slightly from the 2.4 million views of the previous two weeks. Though viewership for the show dipped slightly, it wasn't as low as the recent low of two million views for the June 1 episode of "Raw."

The slight dip also didn't impact "Raw's" position on the Netflix charts. The show ranked fourth for the week globally among English language television shows, and took the fifth spot in the states. The show ranked seventh globally and sixth domestically the previous week.

Limited series "I Will Find You," season two of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "The Last Ship," and "The Polygamist" took the top four spots over "Raw." The show was followed by season three of "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders."

The opening of the June 22 edition of "Raw" saw King of the Ring finalists Oba Femi and Jey Uso square off in a promo segment. Elsewhere on the show, Lyra Valkyria turned heel for the first time in her WWE career on Bayley, after the pair lost their shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The main event of the show saw The Street Profits defeat The Vision's Austin Theory and Bron Breakker for the World Tag Team Championships, despite the best efforts of an injured Logan Paul, as they got a little help from Seth Rollins.