WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/15/2026

"WWE Raw" stayed consistent in its viewership numbers for the June 15 episode, as the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continued to determine who will compete for the crowns at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show saw IYO SKY and Oba Femi move on.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the June 15 episode of the red brand drew 2.4 million viewers over the course of seven days, the same number it drew for the previous week's show. More hours of the show were viewed for the recent episode, however, with 4.9 million hours viewed for the June 15 show over the week, as compared to 4.5 million the week prior.

The episode ranked seventh globally for the week for English television shows, and sixth overall in the United States, sliding just one spot globally from the previous week. The top three spots in the states were the limited series "I Will Find You," "The Polygamist," and "Outlast: The Jungle."

SKY defeated Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez on the show, to go on to face Liv Morgan at Night of Champions. In the main event, Femi toppled another Judgment Day member in Dominik Mysterio to move on to challenge Jey Uso for the crown.

Elsewhere on the show, Je'Von Evans beat Austin Theory by disqualification after Bron Breakker interfered in the match. It was also revealed that Seth Rollins and Breakker will compete in a steel cage match at Night of Champions. Chad Gable continued his apology tour, and won a singles match against Rusev, with Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee coming out to help him after the match as Ethan Page attacked.