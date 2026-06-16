WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/8/2026

"WWE Raw" rebounded slightly in viewership, following a recent low of just two million viewers the previous week, with its June 8 episode. The show saw two titles be defended, as well as two first-round King and Queen of the Ring four-way bouts.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the June 8 episode of the red brand drew 2.4 million viewers over a seven-day period. A total of 4.5 million hours of the 108-minute long show were viewed by fans over that time, the lowest number of hours viewed for an episode of the show this year.

"Raw" ranked sixth globally among English television shows for the week, and took the same spot on the domestic list. In the United States, "Raw" was beaten out by "Michael Jackson: The Verdict," "The Witness," "Outlast: The Last Jungle," "Shrill," and season five of "Sweet Magnolias."

The opening segment of the show saw Oba Femi call out Brock Lesnar, only to be met by his next King of the Ring tournament opponent, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, who he quickly took care of, despite McDonagh trying to take him out with a chair. Sol Ruca successfully defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria, and Penta retained his IC title over WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan defeated Chelsea Green, Alexa Bliss, and Becky Lynch in a Queen of the Ring Match. On the men's side of the tournament, Je'Von Evans advanced, thanks in part to Bron Breakker, over Seth Rollins, Talla Tonga, and Ricky Saints.