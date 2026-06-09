WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/1/2026

Viewership for "WWE Raw" continues to fall, even as the 2026 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments kicked off the June 1 edition of the red brand. The show, the first following WWE Clash in Italy, also saw Jacob Fatu pledge his allegiance to World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, and acknowledge him as his "Tribal Chief."

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the June 1 episode of "WWE Raw" drew 2 million viewers over a seven day period, down from previous week's 2.5 million. Over six million hours of the show were viewed, an increase after that metric had dropped following the "Raw" after WrestleMania 42.

"Raw" was ranked ninth for the week globally, almost falling out of the Netflix ranking, among English television shows. It ranked eighth in the United States for the week. The top three shows in the U.S. were "Michael Jackson: The Verdict," "The Witness," and season two of "The Four Seasons." "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" and the first season of "The Four Seasons" followed "Raw" in the weekly domestic ranking.

The show opened with the acknowledgement ceremony between Fatu, Reigns, and the Usos, with the "Samoan Werewolf" raising his one up alongside the rest of the family. Oba Femi defeated Carmelo Hayes, Solo Sikoa, and Intercontinental Champion Penta in a first round four-way match of the King of the Ring tournament, and IYO SKY was the first woman to advance in the Queen of the Ring. She defeated Giulia, Lash Legend, and Roxanne Perez.

Elsewhere, Sol Ruca found her first challenger for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in Lya Valkyria. The main event saw Seth Rollins defeat Bron Breakker with the stomp.