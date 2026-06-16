Oba Femi Advances To King Of The Ring Finals On WWE Raw, Cuts Promo On Brock Lesnar

Oba Femi defeated Dominik Mysterio to advance to the King of the Ring final during "WWE Raw."

The semi-final match started and Mysterio immediately exited the ring, and then even when he returned between the ropes he quickly removed himself once more. On the third time he left the ring, Femi chased him, allowing Mysterio to gain the high ground and land a dropkick.

Femi eventually caught Mysterio before he could rally, throwing him over the announcer's desk and running JD McDonagh off before he could get involved. Femi brought Mysterio back to the ring; McDonagh returned and received a huge right hand to drop him from the apron.

That allowed Mysterio to deliver a low blow, connecting with a 619 followed by another one with a hammer in the boot, hitting the frog splash and going for the cover but only getting a one-count. Femi then took out both Mysterio and McDonagh with a double chokeslam, ramming them in both corners to set up Mysterio for a Fall From Grace to get the winning pinfall.

Femi will now have to wait until Friday to find out his final opponent, either Jey Uso or Je'Von Evans. The final is due to be held at Night of Champions on June 27, with the winner set to challenge for a title at SummerSlam in August.

After the match, Femi cut a promo addressed to Brock Lesnar. He said he thought Lesnar would show up for this match, and that he used to look up to him for the man that he was but now he looks down at him and thinks whether he is even a man at all.