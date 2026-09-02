New WWE NXT Champion Grayson Waller Confronts Multiple Challengers In Heated Segment

Grayson Waller has six claimants to the next opportunity at his NXT Championship, and it was determined during "WWE NXT" how they would be settling the dispute.

Waller pinned former champion Tony D'Angelo in a four-way also involving Cruz Montana and Zilla Fatu at Sunday's Heatwave, coming out during the main event of segment during Tuesday's show to gloat and look ahead at what his run will look like.

Before long, Saquon Shugars made his way down the ramp, interrupted by Montana, who pointed out that he did not get pinned on Sunday. Nevertheless, EK Prosper made his way out and said that Montana already had an opportunity and he has been waiting in line.

Mason Rook then came out and made a beeline for Waller, but then D'Angelo came out and drew on the fact he was the champion unlike everyone else, and thus deserved a one on one rematch for the title.

General Manager Robert Stone spoke over everyone to try and calm the situation down, but then Keanu Carver came out and suggested Stone make a six-man tag between those gunning for Waller's title, the winners of said match going onto a triple threat for number one contendership.

Stone pointed out that there were only five, to which Carver told Stone to think about it and make the right decision, before sliding into the ring to make six. Stone then announced the six-man tag for the main event of next week's show.