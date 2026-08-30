Grayson Waller Wins WWE NXT Heatwave Four-Way Main Event, Captures NXT Championship

After his return to "WWE NXT" at the end of July where he put the locker room on notice, Grayson Waller is the new NXT Champion. He stole the pin on Tony D'Angelo and bested Cruz Montana and Zilla Fatu in the process at Heatwave.

Montana knocked D'Angelo out of the ring as the match got underway and Fatu and Waller went after one another. They men battled until Montana flew over the top rope to take out the field below.

Fatu and Montana went one-on-one in the ring and traded chops. Montana sent Fatu into the corner for further punishment, but Fatu remained on his feet to then face-off with the champion. D'Angelo downed Fatu with a clothesline, then took the fight to Waller, where he battered him against the stairs.

Montana hit a super blockbuster to Waller back in the ring, with Waller on D'Angelo and Fatu's shoulders. Fatu hit a big splash to D'Angelo, and Waller broke up the pin, but Montana wiped him out with a Canadian Destroyer. Fatu connected with the Samoan Drop, then a spike to D'Angelo, but Waller pulled the referee out of the ring. Fatu cleared the commentary desk in attempts to take out Waller, but it was Fatu who ended up on the desk. Montana went to the top rope, but he was taken out by D'Angelo.

Waller ascended to the top and hit an elbow to Fatu, sending him through the table below. D'Angelo and Montana stared each other down in the middle of the ring with the other men taken out, and a slug fest ensued. Montana missed a Spin the Block and took a spear. Montana countered the Dead to Rights, however, into the Spin the Block, but Waller hit him with a stunner and stole the pin on D'Angelo to become new NXT Champion.