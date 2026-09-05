WWE's Sol Ruca Acknowledges Move To Main Roster As An 'Adjustment'

In April this year, Sol Ruca was called up to the main roster following a successful "NXT" run, and has since held the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Since losing the title to Raquel Rodriguez, Ruca has continued to chase the Women's IC Championship, taking on the likes of Lyra Valkyria to work her way back to the No. 1 contender's spot.

During an interview with the "Toronto Sun," Sol Ruca compared working on the main roster to her "NXT" tenure.

"It's quite a big different in some ways. I do think NXT prepared me very well, especially with being able to go up to the main roster and have some showings," she noted. "I think the biggest difference is just being on the road. I think being in front of a new crowd every single week is a bit of an adjustment because you're not 100% sure how they're gonna react to you."

Sol Ruca revealed that she's already had a taste of some towns loving her or hating her, while others seemed to not care about her. In "NXT," she never had to deal with this as she'd compete in front of the same audience for the most part, and could establish and prove herself.

"I think that has been the difference, is just going out there and being in front of a new crowd, but it's also really, really cool to go out!" she added, also sharing her experience and realizations about performing on an international stage. "I had no idea people from across the country or across the world would know who I am! So, I think it's really, really cool, but it also has been a bit of an adjustment, for sure."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Toronto Sun," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.