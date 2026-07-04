WWE's Sol Ruca Talks Main Roster Call-Up, Intercontinental Title Win
During her time on "WWE NXT," Sol Ruca enjoyed a run as the Women's North American Champion, before being called up to "WWE Raw" in April of this year. Little over a month later, at Clash in Italy, Ruca would go on to defeat Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Appearing on "The Nikki & Brie Show," Ruca recounted her main roster call-up, explained that WWE officials asked for a meeting during the weekend of WrestleMania 42. "Shawn [Michaels] sat on one side, I sat on the other side, and then [NXT head writer Johnny] Russo sat off to the side and just pulled out his phone," she recalled, adding that this was when she was told about her callup. "I started crying. ... It was a whole thing! It was really like cool. It was nice to have that conversation with Shawn, and him thanking me for the past few years."
Ruca added that she had no idea what her role on the main roster would be until the night before, where she was told that she'd have a promo segment and a match. "I was expecting something small," she admitted, before praising her time in "NXT" for preparing her to be able to hold her own on the main roster. "I was definitely prepared and I think that match [against Liv Morgan] was really, really great. I remember afterwards, I was like: 'Wow, like, I really just did that? That was crazy!'"
Sol Ruca highlights her Women's Intercontinental Championship victory as the highlight of her career so far
At the time of writing, Ruca is still the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, and when asked about her favorite main roster moment so far, she naturally proclaimed that winning the title was an obvious highlight. "Being able to have that moment where, you know, you raise the title up and the pyro's in the background was just so cool," she recalled. "Also, the promo that following Monday when the crowd was just going absolutely crazy." Sol noted how the crowd reaction was so loud that the ring shook, and she was glad to have a moment when she could take in the crowd.
Ruca also opened up about anxiety before a match, claiming that while she definitely feels nervous, she doesn't allow herself to outwardly show her nerves. "I kind of tell myself: I got this, I'm here for a reason. They obviously see something in me, they obviously know I'm ready for this. So there's no reason for me to be freaking out about it," she admitted, adding that she allows herself to feel a certain level of nervousness, but once her music hits, she has no choice but to go out and do her best.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.