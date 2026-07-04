WWE's Sol Ruca Talks Main Roster Call-Up, Intercontinental Title Win

During her time on "WWE NXT," Sol Ruca enjoyed a run as the Women's North American Champion, before being called up to "WWE Raw" in April of this year. Little over a month later, at Clash in Italy, Ruca would go on to defeat Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Appearing on "The Nikki & Brie Show," Ruca recounted her main roster call-up, explained that WWE officials asked for a meeting during the weekend of WrestleMania 42. "Shawn [Michaels] sat on one side, I sat on the other side, and then [NXT head writer Johnny] Russo sat off to the side and just pulled out his phone," she recalled, adding that this was when she was told about her callup. "I started crying. ... It was a whole thing! It was really like cool. It was nice to have that conversation with Shawn, and him thanking me for the past few years."

Ruca added that she had no idea what her role on the main roster would be until the night before, where she was told that she'd have a promo segment and a match. "I was expecting something small," she admitted, before praising her time in "NXT" for preparing her to be able to hold her own on the main roster. "I was definitely prepared and I think that match [against Liv Morgan] was really, really great. I remember afterwards, I was like: 'Wow, like, I really just did that? That was crazy!'"