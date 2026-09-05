WWE's Jacy Jayne Looks Back On Lessons Learned During NXT Run

Since moving up to WWE's main roster, Jacy Jayne has found plenty of success, including her Women's United States Championship victory in August. Speaking on "Notsam Wrestling," Jayne credited her time in NXT for contributing to her current success, and shared advice for those feeling frustrated on the brand.

"You always think you're ready for the next step, but in most cases, you're really not. You think you are, but then you get thrown into the deep end, and it's sink or swim, so if you're not ready, you're going to shoot yourself in the foot, essentially," she advised.

Jayne admitted that this piece of advice was something she was often on the receiving end of during her "NXT" tenure, and she believes that everything played out exact the way it was supposed to for her.

"If I had come up two years ago, or whatever the case was, there's no way I would be in this kind of position," she admitted. "I wouldn't have been ready, you know? I probably would've sunk! So thank you Shawn Michaels for keeping me around and helping me get better, even when I was annoying about it!"