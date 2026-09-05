WWE's Jacy Jayne Looks Back On Lessons Learned During NXT Run
Since moving up to WWE's main roster, Jacy Jayne has found plenty of success, including her Women's United States Championship victory in August. Speaking on "Notsam Wrestling," Jayne credited her time in NXT for contributing to her current success, and shared advice for those feeling frustrated on the brand.
"You always think you're ready for the next step, but in most cases, you're really not. You think you are, but then you get thrown into the deep end, and it's sink or swim, so if you're not ready, you're going to shoot yourself in the foot, essentially," she advised.
Jayne admitted that this piece of advice was something she was often on the receiving end of during her "NXT" tenure, and she believes that everything played out exact the way it was supposed to for her.
"If I had come up two years ago, or whatever the case was, there's no way I would be in this kind of position," she admitted. "I wouldn't have been ready, you know? I probably would've sunk! So thank you Shawn Michaels for keeping me around and helping me get better, even when I was annoying about it!"
Jacy Jayne believes her NXT run prepared her for many things on the main roster
According to Jacy Jayne, her extensive run on "NXT" has allowed her to approach challenges with a different mindset, especially on the main roster.
"I think there's always mistakes to be had, but the key is like: when you make one mistake, you make sure you don't do it again," she explained. "So I had a lot of mistake sin NXT because I was there for so long. So I feel like I know how to react in certain situations, that if you just got called up right away, you probably wouldn't be able to react appropriately or you would be very frazzled."
In Fatal Influence's main roster debut, the group made a striking statement by attacking Brie Bella, Paige, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss during a tag team match between the four. Per Jayne, her "NXT" expertise helped her prepare for this moment and effectively lead her stable.
"Going out there, I did not anticipate to get that kind of hate, to the point where I could not even get a word in!" Jayne explained. "If I hadn't had so much promo time on NXT, I probably would have been freaking out. but I knew how to handle the situation because I had been booed out of the building so much in NXT too, so this is nothing new for me!"
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.