Trish Stratus Recalls WWE Rebuilding Women's Division After Chyna's Departure

The women's division of WWE's Attitude Era was largely built around Chyna and Sable, with prominent backup like Stephanie McMahon, Debra, Ivory, and Jacqueline. However, major changes began to take place with the additions of Trish Stratus and Lita, while Chyna exited the scene.

In an interview appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Stratus looked back to the state of the division after Chyna left WWE in 2001, and how she and the other women had to rebuild everything. "Chyna had left with the championship; she was the champion, so there was no real women's division. There was nothing for us to be really competing for," Stratus recalled. "Then they decided to bring the women's division back, and we've got six of the women on the roster or in the company at the time."

Stratus recalled the addition of Jazz, a former ECW star, as a big addition to the division around that, along with Molly Holly. She then recalled the company planning a six-pack challenge to determine the next champion. While she was excited to just be a part of it, she couldn't believe that she was slated to win the title. "Complete underdog story, unexpected moment. It was North Carolina, so that's why people thought it was a Lita win," she stated, adding that Fit Finlay went to bat for her backstage and convinced Vince McMahon to put the belt on her.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.