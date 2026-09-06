Former WWE Star Maven Explains How LFG Is The Opposite Of Tough Enough

Former WWE wrestler Maven Huffman originally broke into the promotion through reality/game show "Tough Enough," winning the first season of the show alongside Nidia. Today, there is a show known as "WWE LFG" which bears a number of similarities to "Tough Enough." Speaking on his YouTube channel, Maven compared the two.

"WWE [LFG] takes WWE hopefuls, train them with hopes of turning them into Superstars. If that sounds familiar, it's because the WWE already did a show just like that: 'Tough Enough,'" he pointed out.

"One monumental difference I'm noticing from 'LFG and 'Tough Enough' is the atmosphere created. When we were on 'Tough Enough,' they wanted that element of fear within all of us. they wanted us to know what we were fighting for and fear that it could be taken away just like that!" Maven noted that the trainees in "LFG" are seemingly being encouraged to let their personalities come out and be themselves, which is something he personally enjoys.

Another difference that Maven noticed between the shows is the utilization of assigned trainers. On "Tough Enough," the recruits were trained by Al Snow, Taz, Jacqueline, and Tori at the same time. "There wasn't one trainer for one talent," he stated. "I like how they're assigning a Superstar to the Legends, and the reason I like it is because it's giving the Legends responsibility. They're gonna take pride in what these trainees are learning, and they're also gonna view it as failure if the trainees don't perform the way they are instructed."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Maven Huffman, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.