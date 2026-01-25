The Miz Reflects On Getting His Start With WWE Tough Enough

Over the years, The Miz slowly grew himself into a legitimate star, becoming a bankable cross-over attraction for WWE. Miz's entry into the promotion was odd for the time, as he was first introduced as a contestant for WWE's "Tough Enough" reality game show — but as he recently explained, he wasn't even initially allowed to try out.

"I wanted to try out for 'Tough Enough' Season 2," he recalled during an interview on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet." "I asked MTV, I said 'Hey, I want to try out for this,' and they were like 'You can't try out,' because back then you couldn't mix-match — unless you were Real World Challenge — you couldn't mix-match reality shows. It wasn't a thing back then." Miz explained that both shows were airing on MTV, and the network believed a crossover would be too confusing.

"So I had to stick with UPW in Los Angeles, continue learning the art of professional wrestling," he said. "Plus, I wasn't sure if I really wanted to be on 'Tough Enough,' because I started [hearing] rumblings ... that if you were on 'Tough Enough,' you weren't respected. And I wanted respect, right? I felt like people were gonna see me on a reality show and instantly say, 'he just wants his 15 minutes of fame.' Which, by the way, I did!"

expressing that he wanted to be respected in WWE if he ever made it that far, and would have preferred to avoid going through that pipeline and enduring the hazing he'd ultimately face.