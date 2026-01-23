The Miz Wanted To Quit WWE During Hazing But 'Just Kept Going' Instead

By now, it's common knowledge among wrestling fans that The Miz dealt with some severe hazing during his early days in the WWE locker room. Chris Benoit has since been identified as the primary person responsible, but he didn't stop Mike Mizanin from succeeding in WWE. However, speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," The Miz revealed that he did consider giving up on his dream at times.

"First getting into WWE, getting kicked out of the locker room. 'What am I doing here? I'm a grown man,'" The Miz said. "I'm going to the bathroom with fans. Fans are going, 'Hey, I think I saw The Miz going into a stall.' And meanwhile my music's about to play in five minutes. Like, was there ever a time that I wanted to quit? Yeah, but I don't quit."

The Miz also reflected on similar situations throughout his career, from his initial wrestling training to his participation in "The Challenge," a spin-off of reality series "The Real World." Throughout it all, even though he had his doubts, Mizanin had the tenacity to push forward.

"There are so many times where I was just like, 'Why are you doing this? What are we doing?” The Miz recalled. "'If they're kicking you out of the locker room, they're not gonna teach you inside the ring.' But I just kept going, because I was like, 'I know I can do this.'"

In the end, the wrestler's hard work paid off. The Miz has gone on to win the WWE Championship twice (so far), and has even started to earn respect from many fans who may have once despised him.

