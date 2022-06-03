The Miz may not have won “Tough Enough,” but no one can downplay the success he had after the show.

Miz came in second on Season 4 of “Tough Enough,” a reality-based competition in which the winner received a WWE contract on the spot. Other notable names that have come through the “Tough Enough” system throughout its six seasons include John Morrison (who won Season 3), Ryback, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose, among others.

However, Miz’s name may not have been synonymous with the other superstars listed had it not been for a conversation with a former WWE wrestler. During an appearance on the “Death, Taxes, and Bananas” podcast, Miz revealed who talked him into going on “Tough Enough” when he had doubts if it was the right move for him.

“I knew who Simon Dean was because he was on television at the time on ‘SmackDown,'” Miz said. “I called him, and I said, ‘Hey, I’m just looking for a little bit of advice. Do you think that this is a good move if I want, you know, respect in the business?’ And he said, ‘Dude, this is called the million-dollar “Tough Enough.” You could be a millionaire if you win this. You will have a WWE contract. Do it. Do the show. This is your opportunity. This is your moment’. And I don’t know, if I didn’t get that kind of advice, if I would’ve taken that advice and done it.”

Simon Dean worked for WWE from 2001 to 2007 and was known primarily for his fitness trainer character after having previously made waves as Nova, a member of ECW’s Blue World Order. He returned to the independent scene following his released and wrestled a match in Mexico earlier this year.

Since going on “Tough Enough,” Miz has accomplished many historical feats. He’s a 2-time WWE Champion, a 2-time Mr. Money in the Bank, a 2-time United States Champion, an 8-time Intercontinental Champion, and an 8-time Tag Team Champion, amongst other achievements. He also has his own reality show, “Miz & Mrs.” which stars him and his wife and former WWE Diva, Maryse, who also had success during her main roster tenure, winning and holding onto the WWE Divas Championship for a total of 265 days across two reigns.

The last season of WWE’s “Tough Enough” took place in 2015, which was eventually won by Joshua Bredl and Sara Lee, neither of which had any success in the company following their win. WWE filed for the trademark “Tough Enough” last December, but has yet to begin or promote a new season of the show.

