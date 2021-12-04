Will the WWE Universe see the return of the reality series Tough Enough in some shape or form?

Back on November 30, 2021, WWE filed a new trademark for “Tough Enough”, per the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office).

The description reads:

“Mark For: TOUGH ENOUGH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”

Tough Enough was a reality series that began airing in 2001 on MTV and followed the lives of hopeful contestants vying for a WWE contract. Over the course of its television run, the series would air on MTV, UPN, and finally, the USA Network.

The sixth and most recent season in 2015 provided some standout talents like released star Velveteen Dream, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, and on-screen authority figure, Sonya Deville. The winner of the competition would ultimately receive one million dollars alongside their contract offer.

There’s no word yet on if this trademark filing has been done with the intention of bringing the series back to television, but we will keep you updated.

As noted back in December 2019, WWE filed to trademark multiple ECW and WCW pay-per-view names but have yet to directly apply the names to any events.

This included the titles Fully Loaded, Living Dangerously, and Hardcore Heaven amongst numerous others. It will be interesting to see if Tough Enough receives the same treatment of being trademarked without much use.

The reality series was brought up on WWE RAW this past Monday when WWE Hall of Famer Edge had a promo exchange with perhaps the most famous Tough-Enough-contestant-turned-WWE-star, The Miz. The two men are set to come face-to-face again on this Monday’s episode of RAW.