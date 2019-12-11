WWE went on a trademark spree this week. The company has applied for trademarks for the following names on December 6th (h/t to PWInsider):

* Fully Loaded

* Living Dangerously

* Heat Wave

* Anarchy Rulz

* World War 3

* Chi-Town Rumble

* Sin

* Souled Out

* New Blood Rising

* Hog Wild

* Capital Combat

* Road Wild

* Greed

* Uncensored

* Spring Stampede

* The Day Of

* Mayhem

* Beach Blast

* Massacre on 34th Street

* Hardcore Heaven

* Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat

This comes after Cody Rhodes filed to trademark "Bash at the Beach", which AEW will be using for two episodes of AEW Dynamite in January.

WWE applied to trademark "WarGames" and "WWE Crown Jewel" back in November after "Slamboree" and "SuperBrawl" were applied for by Cody Rhodes.