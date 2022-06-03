The new stable of AEW World Champion CM Punk and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR has a name – CMFTR.

Punk unveiled the name via Twitter on Thursday, but not before sharing a story of a physical scuffle from his childhood, which seemed to draw an analogy to his recent run-ins with FTR inside the squared circle.

One day I road my schwin bike to some dirt hills I used to jump and ride when I was a kid. When I got there, there were two kids on their bmx bikes. They told me to leave. I didn’t. We scrapped. Black eyes. Bloody lips. Next day and the whole summer we rode bikes TOGETHER. CMFTR pic.twitter.com/fJT2zxYl0z — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 2, 2022

Harwood seemingly confirmed the stable name while responding to Punk.

CMFTR MOTHER F----R

❌❌🌈 https://t.co/zMAYWxZ1Uh — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 2, 2022

Punk came to blows with FTR several times earlier this year during his rivalry with MJF, at which point FTR and MJF were aligned as part of The Pinnacle faction. Subsequently, Punk and Dax Harwood had a singles match on “Dynamite” that received a lot of praise from fans and wrestlers alike.

Shortly after winning the AEW World Championship at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Punk exclaimed that he would be happy fighting FTR every day for the rest of his life.

“I could probably finish out my career wrestling FTR every day for the rest of my life, and it could be different and fun every single time,” Punk said while naming his future potential title challengers.

Punk & FTR made their debut as a stable on this week’s “Dynamite” in a Trios victory over Max Caster & Gunn Club. Following their win, they shared a few cold beverages backstage, a photo of which Harwood shared via social media. Their alliance seemed to confirm Punk’s earlier comments about pursuing the soon-to-be-launched AEW Trios Titles along with his fellow Bret Hart devotees.

Speaking of the Trios Titles, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed on The Corner Podcast this week that he’s in possession of the new championship belts.

“I have the belts,” Khan said. “I possess the Trios belts, so it’ll happen. We’ve got a great group of trios in AEW. Fans are asking for it all the time. I think it makes a lot of sense. There are a number of markets we need to service and I think trios are popular in many parts of the world. I think it would be great.”

While the Trios Titles could be in CMFTR’s future, Punk has his hands full in the meantime – as he prepares to defend his AEW World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

