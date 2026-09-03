Darby Allin Beaten Down By Returning Star After TNT Title Defense On AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin defeated Mark Davis to retain the TNT Championship during "AEW Dynamite." Though he didn't have long to celebrate as Josh Alexander made his return.

Davis was challenging for the TNT title on behalf of the Don Callis Family after Allin dethroned Kevin Knight during Sunday's All In.

Davis attacked Allin with his own skateboard during his entrance, beating him between the ring skirt and the apron. He then threw him into the crowd and continued to brawl with him into the wider venue before the match had even got started.

Allin fought back and climbed up the stairs with the fans, jumping off of a balcony for a Coffin Drop onto Davis. Allin then rode Davis on his back to the ringside area before diving through him to crash over the barricade. He then beat Davis with the skateboard only to get elbowed down to the floor, coming back once more and getting sent into the announcer's desk.

Davis dispensed Allin into and returned to the ring, getting the match officially started. He then continued to stalk and beat Allin but couldn't put him away, throwing him out of the ring and distracting the referee so Don Callis could put an extracurricular beating on him.

Allin fought back and eventually it was Davis' turn to head outside of the ring, only just managing to beat the count of 10. Allin telegraphed his return and immediately landed a Coffin Drop, followed by another to get the winning pinfall.

Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero sought to put on a post-match beating but Steve Borden came down to the ring to make the save. He had a brief confrontation with Davis, calling on him to get in the ring, but then Alexander returned and attacked him from behind to leave the Family standing tall.