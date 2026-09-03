Will Ospreay To Defend Against Jon Moxley At AEW All Out 2026

Jon Moxley will challenge Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship at All Out.

Having captured the World title from Kenny Omega at All In on Sunday, Ospreay competed alongside Guaranteed World Title Shot holder Andrade and United Empire against the Dogs and the Demand during the main event of "AEW Dynamite."

His team got the win and Gabe Kidd sought to attack Ospreay with a steel chair after the bell, but then the Death Riders came out. Moxley put a stop to the attack and sent Kidd from the ring, handing the World title belt to Ospreay and endorsing him in the middle of the ring.

Then, to the surprise of Moxley, Ospreay, everyone watching, the tron flashed up with the graphic for Will Ospreay versus Jon Moxley at All Out in Chicago on September 26. After the announcement, Moxley distanced himself from Ospreay as the show came to a close.

Moxley had also been in action on Wednesday, beating AR Fox in a Continental Championship Eliminator match. He retained the Continental Championship on Sunday after winning the Continental Challenge Cup against Nigel McGuinness, and has held the title since winning the Continental Classic at Worlds End 2025. He is also a four-time World Champion.