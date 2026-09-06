AEW's Jeff Jarrett Says The Average Wrestler Hits Their Prime At This Age

A professional wrestler's age, and just when they receive their big push in a company like WWE, is some of the more popular discourse amongst professional wrestling fans. Jeff Jarrett, a decades-long veteran of the business who has experienced everything from launching TNA to time in WCW, gave his opinion on an episode of his "My World" podcast.

Jarrett, who broke into the business in his father's territory in 1986 at just 19, and who is still going at age 59 today, said the metric matters when talking about a wrestler's prime. He said those metrics include in-ring prowess, as well as drawing power.

"My old opinion was, and I think this was taught to me, late 30s is your prime," Jarrett said. "Late 30s, let's just say 35 to 40. That was kind of what was, and I'm going to say that, territory days, and all that... From a physical point of view, it was just kind of a different mindset... I'm going to say now, and I know we train different, we eat different, and it isn't just professional wrestling, look in pro sports, [Tom] Brady, Lebron [James...] I believe prime now, is I'm going to say, I don't want to put a number on 50, but in your 40s is really when, in professional wrestling, when you're in your prime. I'm saying physically and box office."

Jarrett mentioned that in Vince McMahon's "new generation" of WWE, McMahon himself was putting guys "out to pasture" as they aged, like "Macho Man" Randy Savage. He said in that mindset, guys like Bret Hart and Kevin Nash, in their mid-to-late 30s, were in their prime.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World w/ Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.