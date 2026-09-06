Spike Dudley Recalls Sharing Iconic WWE Moment With The Undertaker

Spike Dudley was one of the smallest athletes on the WWE roster, and because of this, he'd often be used in segments with bigger wrestlers, who would frequently toss him. In an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Dudley looked back at a specific segment between him and The Undertaker that many consider iconic.

"So, Monday Night Raw, Spike versus 'Taker, and he was like the Hardcore Champ," Dudley recalled. "We always talked a little bit before the match: 'Okay, I'll give you the powerbomb through the thing and I'll give you the chokeslam.' And I went: 'That's it?' And I didn't mean it in the sense of, 'I'm not going to sell for you,' I meant that's it like, wait a second. He's like: 'What do you mean?' I'm like: 'Dude, I'm 140 pounds. Let's do something!'"

Spike admitted that he didn't really go into the conversation with a thorough plan, and just blurted out that the Undertaker should chokeslam him from the inside of the ring over the top of the rope onto the outside floor. "And he went 'No. 'No, no, seriously! No. That's stupid. No, no, no. I'm not going to do it, I'm going to kill you, no!' I'm like: 'Taker, seriously, I can take it. There's a pad there, I'll be okay!' 'Nope! Not going to do it!'" the veteran further recalled.

He then added that it was Bubba Ray Dudley who caught wind of the conversation, and after the Undertaker protested to Bubba to talk sense into Spike, he simply told "The Deadman" that Spike could probably take it. "And then he went: 'Okay! Let's give it a shot!'" Spike recalled.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.