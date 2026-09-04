Allie & Kiera Hogan Retain Knockouts Tag Title In TNA Impact Open Challenge

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Allie and Kiera Hogan emerged victorious in their latest title defense.

On Thursday's episode of "TNA Impact" in Brampton, Allie and Hogan laid out an open challenge for their titles. Indie standouts Shazza McKenzie and Vipress answered the call and put up a decent fight.

McKenzie and Allie kicked off the action with a lock-up, which the former used as leverage to corner the latter against the ropes. When McKenzie sought to follow-up with a chop, Allie dodged it and fired off right hands instead. The Canada native followed with a Thesz Press before whipping her tag team partner into McKenzie in the opposite corner. Hogan continued the attack with a sliding kick and a hip attack.

McKenzie found a brief moment of reprieve when Vipress tagged in and nailed Hogan with a back elbow and dropkick. McKenzie herself then fired off stomps on Hogan in the corner. Hogan escaped the headlock that followed and rocked McKenzie with a thrust kick. Allie and Vipress returned as the legal competitions shortly after, with the former delivering a drive-by knee. Hogan tossed McKenzie out of the ring, leaving Vipress alone in the ring to eat Allie's codebreaker and Hogan's Face The Music. Allie then pinned Vipress for the win.

Allie originally captured the KO Tag Team Titles alongside Rosemary at Slammiversary. A recent injury, however, has kept Rosemary sidelined and unable to defend the titles, hence Allie's new alliance with Hogan. Hogan, an already two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion in her own right, returned to help Allie at TNA Lockdown, with the two going on to best The Elegance Brand's Heather and M by Elegance in a steel cage to retain the titles. The exact timetable for Rosemary's own return is unknown, though she is reportedly set to miss a "significant amount of time" due to her injury.