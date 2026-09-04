Upcoming SNME Quavo Spotlight Reportedly A 'Soft Launch' For WWE Music Performances

This upcoming weekend at Sunday's Night's Main Event, American rapper Quavo will perform in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia in the State Farm Arena, where he's set to debut an unreleased track from his upcoming album 'QROMELIFE.' Outside of artists appearing at specific events to perform a wrestler's theme song, live music inside the squared circle doesn't happen often, but according to a new report, WWE and TKO are considering the idea of introducing concerts at major events.

On Thursday, WrestleVotes on Fightful Select reported that Quavo's performance this upcoming Sunday is being viewed as a "soft launch" for including musical performances at WWE events in the future. TKO's goal with live music is in an attempt to enhance the overall experience for those in attendance, with the long-term vision for the idea being similar to a halftime show during marquee sporting events. Additionally, TKO wants to showcase a musical spectacle that can become a secondary attraction to a large WWE show in the appropriate city and atmosphere.

WrestleVotes also noted that Lil Yachty, who's also from Atlanta, was supposed to perform a concert at Sunday's Night's Main Event instead of Quavo, but the multi-time Grammy Award nominee will now be wrestling United States Champion Baron Corbin on the show. The match is a Non Title Five Minute Challenge, and if Yachty can survive the allotted time in the ring with Corbin, Trick Williams will get another shot at the United States Championship. For most of the year, Yachty has been partnered with Williams and has regularly been featured in his corner during his matches.