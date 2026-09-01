Hip-Hop Star Quavo To Perform Live At WWE Sunday Night's Main Event

Rapper Quavo is set for a special performance in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia to kick off WWE Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6. The news was revealed on Friday, but received an official graphic on "WWE Raw" on Monday. As commentary was running down the current card for the event, the graphic for Quavo's appearance was revealed.

The star, formerly of Migos, will open the show with an unreleased track off his upcoming album QROMELIFE. Quavo has dropped two singles from the album already, including "Trance" with Pharrell Williams.

It won't be Quavo's first time on WWE programming. The life-long wrestling fan appeared with Migos at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta to kick off 2022. The group's song "Straightenin" was the theme for the event, which they performed live. He also appeared alongside Jey Uso, yeeting in the crowd, on the debut episode of "WWE Raw" on Netflix in January last year.

Sunday Night's Main Event will see fellow Atlanta native Cody Rhodes take on Randy Orton and Oba Femi will face Bron Breakker to determine the "future of WWE." Lil Yachty will square off against United States Champion Baron Corbin, and if Yachty lasts five minutes, Trick Williams will get another shot at the gold. Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley will also take on Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab in six-woman tag action.