John Cena Explains Why He Admires WWE Fanbase, Despite Being A 'Fickle' Audience

John Cena might have been the biggest drawing star of his generation in WWE, but he wasn't always the clear-cut fan favorite amongst the audience, often receiving criticism for his "Five Moves of Doom" as well as a period where fans would chant an opposing "Cena Sucks" to the usual "Let's Go Cena" chants.

Cena has always taken these criticisms in stride, often playing along like when he "created" a sixth move to add to his arsenal. During an interview with "Sports Illustrated," he outlined why he still loves the fans regardless.

"If you break character or have a lapse in your investment in WWE for even one moment, fans know, and then nowadays they'll just post it," he said. "You have to go through that curtain with the confidence and believability that you are that and you can never waver because our audience is very fickle."

"I admire our fanbase for that, because you cannot take a second off," Cena added, further explaining that the feedback and interactions with WWE fans over the years allowed him to be able to easily step into complicated roles, like his recent "Coyote vs. Acme" film, where many of his castmates were CGI cartoons, and he had to deliver his lines believably at props instead of people. "It is the investment and belief in the universe; not the jokes, not being the snarkiest, quippiest on set. It's the belief and investment in character that helps drive the story forward."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sports Illustrated," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.