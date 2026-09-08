WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Explains Origin Of 'Big Daddy Cool' & 'Big Sexy' Nicknames

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash always went big. Whether it was his physical stature, his time in the New World Order (nWo), or racking up championships in the WCW and WWE, he refused to be nothing less than a big deal. That said, the nicknames he obtained along the way, like "Big Daddy Cool" and "Big Sexy," didn't just fall from the sky, there were inspirations behind them. Replying to a fan's question on whether "Big Daddy Cool" was in tribute to Big Daddy Kane, the former multi-time World Heavyweight Champion explained where that nickname, and the other in "Big Sexy," originated from.

"No, 'Big Daddy Cool' was what Curt Hennig called me. I got that nickname from Curt," Nash said on his "Kliq This" podcast. "[And 'Big Sexy'] I came up with that. I said, 'F***, I'm just going to call myself 'Sexy' and sell some merch.'"

Though both nicknames remain connected to Nash's decorated career, one current WWE Superstar has put her spin on one of Nash's monikers by calling herself "Big Mami Cool," the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez. Nash has publicly addressed Rodriguez's widely recognized nickname, praising the Judgment Day Member for carrying his legacy to newer heights. Outside of his admiration for her, he additionally commended Rodriguez's work ethic in the WWE, stating that he considers her a major player in the sport.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.