Report: WWE Releasing NXT Talents

Following WrestleMania 42, WWE released more than two-dozen talents spanning from its developmental territories up to its main rosters. Four months later, the company is reportedly in the midst of more cuts, specifically targetting the "WWE NXT" brand.

According to PWInsider, the releases are ongoing, with Jasper Troy as the only confirmed name so far. Troy signed WWE in 2022 as a part of a class that included former NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice. The following year, he made his professional wrestling debut at an "NXT" live event in Florida.

Troy's breakout moment emerged last year when he came aboard season one of "WWE LFG," learning under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. He went on to win the inaugural season by besting Shiloh Hill in the finals, thus earning himself an "NXT" contract.

Under the "NXT" banner, Troy later captured the WWE Speed Championship by defeating El Grande Americano in November 2025. His reign stretched over 100 days before coming to an end at the hands of Elio LeFleur.

Prior to joining WWE, Troy (real name Antoine Frazier) played football for Kansas University and the University of Northern Iowa. He hinted at a potential WWE exit earlier on Friday by tweeting "30 days," the same amount of time that "NXT" talents typically have before becoming free agents.

As of this writing, no other names have confirmed their departures. PWI noted, however, that no main roster talents are expected to be cut at this time.

Wrestling Inc. will provide more updates on the reported releases as they become available.