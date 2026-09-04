WWE Enters Merchandise Deal With Atlanta Strip Club Ahead Of Sunday Night's Main Event

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A new merchandise deal is merging sports entertainment with adult entertainment.

In correspondence with Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia, WWE has unveiled a merch collaboration with Magic City, a well-known strip club based in the area. The partnership includes a t-shirt and hoodie each marked with the club's logo on its front. On either sleeve lies WWE's logo and a peach wearing a thong, the latter being a cheeky nod to the "Peach State."

The hoodie is priced at $59.99. The t-shirt is $34.99, with an item description that reads, "The squared circle is headed to Atlanta for Sunday Night's Main Event 2026! Get ready for all the action and drama with this incredible T-Shirt. The stylized depiction on the front perfectly captures the high-stakes energy of this premier live event. Make sure you're geared up for the spectacle and add this essential piece to your collection before the opening bell rings."

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event will emanate from State Farm Arena, about a five minute drive from Magic City, on September 6. Per the club's website, Sunday is the only day its respective doors are typically closed.

So far, four matches are confirmed for SNME, including a six-woman tag bout pitting Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin against Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley. Elsewhere, Bron Breakker will collide with fellow powerhouse Oba Femi; former Legacy stablemates Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes will clash as well. Hometown hero and rapper Lil Yachty, meanwhile, will mark his in-ring debut when he takes on WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin with the aim of surviving five minutes in the ring.