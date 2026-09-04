WWE Sunday Night's Main Event 9/6/2026: Draws & Duds

While the battle for the "future of WWE" likely doesn't end at Sunday Night's Main Event and will go on to a series of bouts between "The Bada**" Bron Breakker and "The Ruler" Oba Femi after a no contest or disqualification finish in Atlanta, the match itself is still a draw, as we just don't know how that will happen, and before it does, it's going to be one heck of a hard-hitting fight. There also could very well be an unexpected, clean ending to this one, but either way, it's going to be one to watch.

Femi has been on a dominant streak and is still riding the high of his King of the Ring victory, followed by his Hell in a Cell win over Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam. He's fighting to get a shot at Roman Reigns and the World Heavyweight Championship in the future, since his King of the Ring prize doesn't appear to be valid anymore, and he's got quite a bit to lose. Breakker, on the other hand, despite being one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, has everything to win, as he's not exactly been on the hottest of streaks since missing WrestleMania 42 due to injury.

Perhaps the biggest factor to look out for during this match is Paul Heyman, and where the WWE Hall of Famer manager's allegiances may lie. He's got a lot of respect for Femi, following his feud with Heyman's decades-long client in Lesnar, but Heyman also believed in Breakker and brought him into The Vision when he was leading the stable alongside Seth Rollins. It seems like Heyman could be looking for Breakker to prove himself, and decimating Femi would certainly be the way to do that.

Many fans online also believe this match will see the return of Bronson Reed from injury. The "Big" man is looking jacked on social media, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to see where he fits into things. The unknown of Reed is also a draw; will it be him who Heyman really deems the "future of WWE" or will he stand alongside Breakker and Heyman, once again part of The Vision?

These men are going to beat the hell out of one another, and no matter how things end, it will be something to witness on a show that isn't overall too exciting. Femi and Breakker are perhaps the biggest powerhouses on "Raw," and seeing their styles clash for the first time ever in singles action will be a lot of fun.

Written by Daisy Ruth