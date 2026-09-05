Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki) Win WWE SmackDown Debut, Stare Down MFTs

Bakusai, the team of debuting Kyoki (formerly Hiromu Takahashi) and Shinsuke Nakamura, scored the win over The Miz and Kit Wilson during "WWE SmackDown."

Kyoki debuted as Nakamura's new tag team partner a couple of weeks ago, working his first match the following Monday in a dark match against Wilson. Friday's show saw his full televised debut alongside Nakamura, complete with a new and different entrance theme, having worked the dark match using Nakamura's own individual theme.

The match was relatively short in itself, Nakamura starting out and getting worked over by both Wilson and Miz before tagging out to Kyoki. From there it was rather plain sailing, banding together and announcing their arrival to the tag team division with Kyoki pinning Wilson.

After the match, the new team were confronted by the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, Talla and Tama Tonga, accompanied by their father Haku.

Kyoki, like Nakamura, shares history with Tama stretching back to their days in NJPW. Kyoki was the latest of the four to depart Japan, having called an end to his 16-year tenure back in February. Talla and Tama won the titles in August and since made their first defense on the same episode Bakusai debuted via vignette.