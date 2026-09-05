CM Punk Defends World Title On WWE SmackDown After Challenging Johnny Gargano

CM Punk retained the WWE Undisputed Championship after giving an opportunity to Johnny Gargano in his hometown on "SmackDown".

Gargano was accompanied by Candace LeRae. Punk immediately slammed him to the mat twice. Gargano connected with multiple forearms, but Punk sent him down. Gargano attacked him in the corner. He reversed a GTS into a hurricanrana. Gargano took him down on the outside.

Punk landed a leg lariat and followed with a knee lift in the corner. Gargano battled him on the turnbuckle, but Punk sent him to the mat. Gargano took him down with a Superkick and nearly got the win. They exchanged blows until Punk took him down with an enzuiguri. Gargano speared him over the ropes. He followed with a GTS attempt, but Punk intercepted and landed a Blue Thunder Bomb. Punk signaled for a GTS, but Sami Zayn jumped the barricade and they battled on the outside. LeRae took Punk down with a headscissors. Gargano landed a suicide dive and a DDT, covering him for nearly three seconds.

Zayn grabbed the title, but Kevin Owens attacked him. Gunther kicked Owens in the face. Balor landed a slingblade on Gunther. Zayn hit Balor, Gunther, & Owens with the title. Punk landed a GTS. LeRae distracted the ref, allowing Zayn to hit Punk with the title. Garagano covered him, but Punk got his shoulder up at the last millisecond. Zayn whispered to LeRae, but Aldis threw him out. Punk landed another GTS for the win.

After the match, Punk told Zayn he wants to break his face and he'll put him to sleep next week in Mexico.