CM Punk Title Defense Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown In Mexico City

CM Punk will defend his WWE Championship against Sami Zayn during next week's "WWE SmackDown" in Mexico City.

Punk put the WWE Championship on the line for his third defense against Johnny Gargano during Friday's "SmackDown," but once again saw it marred by interference from a another contender. Having captured the title from Sami Zayn in July, he put the title on the line against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, retaining after Randy Orton interfered.

He had since put the title on the line against Kevin Owens, retaining when Zayn interfered; Zayn first offered to hand the win to Owens, but then he refused and Zayn turned on him instead. Last week, he put stop to a three-way match between Owens, Gunther, and Balor for number one contendership.

Zayn once again offered Gargano the chance to win the title this week, finding a challenger actually wanting to accept the help. First, Zayn distracted the referee so Candice Lerae could get involved on the other side of the ring.

That interference saw Owens, Gunther, and Balor come down to ringside, but after clattering them all with the championship belt, Zayn went and did the same to Punk while Lerae distracted the referee.

Punk still kicked out and the third distraction proved to be detrimental to Gargano, with Nick Aldis coming down to the ring and preventing Zayn from getting involved again. Punk then hit Gargano with the GTS and got the winning pinfall, before making the challenge to Zayn to finally get his rematch during next week's show.